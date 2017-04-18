Smith wins Prince William Clerk of Court seat

MANASSAS, Va. — The second time is the charm.

Jacqueline C. Smith will be the next Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court and will serve an 8-year term.

She will replace the Michele McQuigg who died while in office in late February. Smith, a Democrat who ran on a platform of “getting politics out of the courthouse” beat challenger Delegate Jackson Miller (R-Manassas).

Smith, a Prince William County attorney, first ran for the job in 2015 but lost to McQuigg who, at that time, was elected to her second eight-year term.

Today Special Election was held in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Smith won the county by 11 points and Manassas Park by 12 points.

Miller, a Real Estate agent by trade won his home district of Manassas by 15 points. After the loss, Miller is expected to keep his job in the General Assembly in Richmond.

In Prince William County, Miller did well in the traditionally red precincts in the western end of the county. But it was in the east where Smith cleaned up, winning more than 70% of the vote in Dale City precincts like Saunders and Rosa Parks, and 80% of the vote in the Swans Creek precinct near Dumfries.

Voter turnout was higher than expected as just over 8% of the county’s 270,000 registered voters turned out for today’s Special Election.

In Manassas, more than 15% of the city’s electorate turned out to vote. In Manassas Park, 6% percent went to the polls.