Sentara temporarily closes ER entrance, offers free valet

Effective Tuesday, April 18 at 6 a.m., people who need access to emergency services at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) will have to use the main entrance of the hospital. The existing entrance will be under renovation from April 18 to the end of June. The campus will have signs to help direct patients and visitors to the main entrance. Sentara will offer free valet parking services, 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. This service is intended to give patients ease of mind and to take

As a fully integrated health system, Sentara Healthcare is committed to introducing new services and technology to Northern Virginia. Sentara Healthcare is pleased to further its investment in patient care and optimize the healthcare environment within Prince William County. The ED redesign and renovation project will take place from April 2017 to the end of the year. During the renovation, the Emergency department will remain open and there will be no interruption in services.