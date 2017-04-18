News Rescue crews called to I-95 south at Dale City
Fire and rescue crews were called to Interstate 95 south at Dale Boulevard about 9:40 a.m. after a vehicle crashed and closed in the center and left lanes.
The right southbound lane of traffic and the collector lane for drivers entering and exiting the rest area are the only lanes open to traffic.
Fire and rescue crews positioned apparatus on the highway to facilitate the lane closures to assist the crash victim.
More details as we have them.
