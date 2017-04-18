Police report arrest of man they say ‘grabbed the victim by the hair then gouged her eye’

From Prince William police:

Malicious Wounding *ARREST– On April 15, Dashawn Lamar MOORE-TAYLOR, wanted for an assault which occurred in the area of Neabsco Rd and Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) on March 29, 2016, was located and arrested in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Arrested on April 15: [No Photo Available]

Dashawn Lamar MOORE-TAYLOR, 23, of the 19127 Wayne Dr in Triangle

Charged with attempted malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Malicious Wounding – On March 29 at 4:20PM, officers responded to the area of Neabsco Rd and Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 21-year-old woman of Fredericksburg, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal alteration which escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the hair then gouged her eye with one of his fingers. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The accused fled prior to police arriving in the area. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused.