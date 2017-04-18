Manassas police arrest after homicide, search for more suspects

MANASSAS, Va. — One person is custody in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Wilfredo Guardado-Huezo in Manassas.

The suspect, 20-year-old Denis Alexander Sanchez was arrested late Monday night. They did not say where the suspect was arrested.

More from Manassas police:

Homicide: Update and Arrest On Monday, April 17, 2017 at approximately 1:10 a.m. Manassas City Police responded to the 9000 block of Centreville Rd for a report of shots fired. Officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The adult male would later be identified as Wilfredo GUARDADO-HUEZO, a 25-year-old resident of Manassas. GUARDADO-HUEZO sustained several gunshot wounds and died at an area hospital as a result of his injuries. GUARDADO-HUEZO’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiners’ office and Manassas City Police continues to investigate.

Manassas City Detectives continue to work diligently on this case and are following all possible leads in cooperation with the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force. We are asking anyone who can identify, or knows the whereabouts of, either of the two suspects in the attached bulletin or security footage to contact Detective Barahona at 703-257-8047 or abarahona@manassasva.gov. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling the Manassas City Police Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8092 or the Crime Solvers tip line at 703-330-0330. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Through an active ongoing investigation, one suspect was identified as Denis ALEXANDER SANCHEZ, a 20-year-old Manassas resident. SANCHEZ was held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.