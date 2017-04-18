Investigators believe children playing with lighters started house fire

On Sunday, April 16th at 12:17 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 10100 block of Sabin Drive in Manassas. Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire in the rear of a three-story mid-row townhouse. A second alarm was sounded as the fire extended into the home and into the roof. Firefighters initiated an attack on the fire and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, damages were extensive estimated at $125,000.

A Building Official has posted the home unsafe.

Red Cross was on scene to assist, 4 adults and 5 children, displaced by the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire was an outside fire due to children playing with lighters and igniting combustible materials and has been determined as accidental.

