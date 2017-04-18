News Granados wanted in abduction, assault and battery of Woodbridge woman
From Prince William police:
Abduction | Assault & Battery – On April 17 at 8:17AM, officers responded to investigate an assault which occurred at a residence located in the 13400 block of Orchard Dr in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning. The victim, a 25-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was in the kitchen when the accused, an acquaintance, grabbed her from behind and attempted to take her towards his bedroom. The victim was eventually able to break free and go to her bedroom. The accused then left the residence and the victim later contacted police. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Miguel Angel GRANADOS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Wanted: [Photo from January 2015]
Miguel Angel GRANADOS, 35, of the 13400 block of Orchard Dr in Woodbridge
Described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes
Wanted for abduction and assault & battery
