Woodbridge man charged with malicious wounding while brandishing a BB gun

From Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding | Abduction – On April 13 at 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a nearby hospital to investigate an assault. The victims, who were identified as 16 and 17-year-old juvenile males and an 18-year-old man, all of Woodbridge, reported to police that earlier that afternoon, they were driving in a vehicle near the intersection of Florida and Maryland Avenues in Woodbridge when a man, who was later identified as the accused, positioned his vehicle in front of their vehicle, preventing it from leaving.

The accused exited his vehicle and approached the victims who were still inside their vehicle. The accused brandished a gun, which was later determined to be a BB gun, and struck the 17-year-old victim in the head causing minor injuries. The accused left the scene and the victims went to a nearby hospital where the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused was located and arrested without incident.

Arrested on April 13:

Brandon JOHNSON, 33, of 1413 Oregon Ave in Woodbridge

Charged with three counts of abduction, two counts of brandishing, and one count of malicious wounding

Court Date: PENDING | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond