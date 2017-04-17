Some water customers could experience ‘a slightly stronger chlorine taste and odor’

From Virginia American Water:

Virginia American Water will begin flushing the water mains in its Alexandria and Prince William (Dale City) distribution systems beginning Monday, April 17. Flushing will take place until the end of June.

The annual system flushing helps to remove mineral deposits and sediment from water mains.

In both systems, the flushing will be performed Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. During flushing work, crews will open fire hydrants and will allow water to flow freely for a short period of time. The annual flushing program is being performed in conjunction with a routine change in the form of chlorine used for disinfectant in the water treatment process by Fairfax Water, Virginia American Water’s bulk water supplier. Fairfax Water will implement this change through mid-June.

Because of this treatment process change, customers might notice a slightly stronger chlorine taste and odor in their drinking water. Customers who are especially sensitive to the taste and odor of chlorine should keep an open container of drinking water in their refrigerators. This will enable the chlorine to dissipate, reducing the chlorine taste.

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the work. Virginia American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers might experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water.

If water is discolored, customers should open up faucets and let cold water run until clear before using it again, and refrain from doing laundry during that time. Before doing laundry, check for discolored water. If you have already started laundry and clothes become stained, do not let the clothes dry. Instead, wash them again in clear water using a rust remover, which can be purchased at grocery stores. If problems persist or customers have questions, call Virginia American Water’s toll-free, 24-hour customer service line at 800-452-6863.