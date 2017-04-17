Prince William Free Clinic needs volunteers for annual health fair

Good morning Prince William – Spring is here so please join in all the fun special projects-

· Prince William Free Clinic is looking for volunteers to help with the Annual Health Fair on Saturday, June 1st 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Community partners will be present and clients of the clinic will have an opportunity to learn about available services. Your help is greatly needed to assist with various assignments. Please email Caitlin at: Caitlin.denney@pwafc.org for more info.

· Got Drugs? Saturday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is your chance to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. Take-Back drop off sites include: Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Rd., Manassas, Sentara Lake Ridge, 12825 Minniville Rd., Lake Ridge, and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center. Unused prescription medications should not be disposed of in the trash where they can fall into the wrong hands and they should not be flushed as this contaminates water supplies. Take yours to a Take-Back location!

· On April 19, Prince William County’s Landfill is bringing back the Donation Place! Renamed as the Donation Spot, this is where you can donate a variety of reusable household items and clothing. Donations will benefit the National Children’s Center. For a list of accepted items go to savers.com/donate/what-we-take.

· Care Net PRCs is having their Walk for Life events on April 22nd in Warrenton, April 29th in Manassas and May 6th in Woodbridge. Come support services to individuals who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. Please visit their website at: voice4life.org/walk-for-life for more info.

· 8th Annual Upper Occoquan River Cleanup needs lots of volunteers at various sites on Saturday, April 22nd, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please pre-register at: www.pwtsc.org.

· Annual Route 1 Clean-Sweep needs lots of volunteers on Saturday, April 22nd from 9am-12 noon at 13412 Jefferson Hwy in Woodbridge. All supplies are provided by Keep Prince William Beautiful! Come be part of the solution.

· Comcast Cares Day is Saturday, April 22nd and lots of volunteers are needed at the ACTS beautification project in Dumfries and Triangle. Come join all the volunteers from Comcast and Leadership Prince William for this powerful service project. Please email Kathy@leadershipprincewilliam.org for more info.

· Prince William Conservation Alliance needs volunteers at their next Minnieville Buffer workdays on Sunday, April 23rd, 1-3 p.m. and also on Sunday, May 21st. The 2 workdays will keep all the native trees, shrubs and wildflowers adjacent to the K9 Gunner Dog Park in tiptop shape. Please register for the workday at: alliance@pwconserve.org

· Help a Horse Day sponsored by the Prince William County Animal Shelter invites you to their free, fun open house on Sunday, April 23rd, noon to 4pm. Lots of kids activities including hobby horse races, horse bingo, scavenger hunt, art & crafts. There will also be lots of equine groups attending including the Police Dept.’s Mounted Patrol Unit, the Equine Rescue League, Little Fork Large Animal Rescue as well as local farms and businesses. The public dog park will be closed so please leave your pets at home for this event.

· Please join Manassas Hunger and Homeless Outreach Ministries along with Keep Prince William Beautiful as they host a Community Cleanup event at two of the homeless campsites in Manassas on Saturday, April 29th. Volunteers meet at the Williamson Blvd. Commuter Parking lot off of Portsmouth Rd., Manassas. To learn more go to the Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach’s Face Book page.

· Catholic Charities- Hogar Immigrant Services is urgently seeking teachers for various classes in Woodbridge, Dale City and Sterling. The English class is held Monday – Thursday for just one class a week. No foreign language or teaching experience is needed as you’ll receive all the training needed. Please call Arielle at (703) 534-9805 ext. 252 to learn more.

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for folks aged 55 or better to teach 4th graders how to be more competent and confident when they must stay home alone for brief periods of time. No teaching experience is necessary – just a love for working with children. Training is provided! Contact Jan at jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org.

· Historic Manassas needs volunteers at the Much Ado About Art Festival on Friday May 5th, 5-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6th 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The first shift is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2nd shift is 1-4 pm. please email Erin at: erin@historicmanassasinc.org for more info.

· Literacy Volunteers of America needs you to help adults learn to read and write. Become a volunteer tutor and make a difference in someone’s life! Previous tutoring experience is not required; they will train you. Tutor Training Workshop dates are Saturday, May 20th and Saturday, June 3. Please register as soon as possible by phoning 703-670-5702 or by visiting lvapw.org.

· The American Heart Association invites you and your colleagues to join them for the Lawyers Have Heart 10K race and 5K Run and Walk. This fundraiser will take place at Washington Harbor on Saturday, June 10th. There are various volunteer assignments open and they will find something suitable for your group. Visit LawyersHaveHeartDC.org on contact Joellen at Joellen.Brassfield@heart.org.

· Project Mend a House is registering participants in their Live Well Workshops. The is a free 6 week class to help you with several painful conditions such as arthritis, high blood pressure, asthma, chronic pain and heart disease. The next session begins May 9th at the Woodbridge Senior Center. Please call Jodie at (571) 494-5577 to learn more.

· ALIA in Manassas is looking for volunteers for computer instruction classes to seniors and administrative support in their office. The curriculum includes computer basics: creating and organizing files, sending/receiving email, using the internet and more. Please email Corliss at: alia@agapeloveinaction.com to learn more.

· TOPSoccer is looking for volunteers to help on Saturday mornings at the Vint Hill Gym. This program provides safe, fun and inclusive environment for children with development issues to enjoy the game of soccer. This promises to be a very fun Saturday morning. Please email Beth to learn more at: piedmonttopsoccer@comcast.net

· The Retired and Senior Volunteer program has an urgent need for Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver the noon meal in both the Manassas and Woodbridge areas. It’s a super 2 hours or so while you provide a warm meal and check on their welfare. This program is for individuals age 55+, have valid driver’s license and proper insurance. A small mileage stipend is available as well training. Please email Jan at: jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.