Prince William County Landfill Donation Place to reopen

Just in time for spring cleaning, the Donation Drop Spot, previously known as “The Donation Place,” will reopen on April 19. Located in the Citizens’ Convenience Area at the Prince William County Landfill, The Donation Drop Spot will reopen on April 19 for the collection of a variety of reusable household items and clothing.

The hours of collection at the landfill will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and an attendant will be there to assist donors and provide a receipt. The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will have bins available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for small household items and clothing.

Donations received at the Donation Drop Spot and bins will benefit the National Children’s Center and be operated by Savers. A full list of accepted items can be found at www.savers.com/donate/what-we-take. Although the Donation Drop Spot is in the same location as previous reuse programs at the landfill, the facility has undergone some improvements that will enhance work conditions and material storage.

Representatives for the National Children’s Center will be on hand Saturday, April 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the Donation Drop Spot. Light refreshments will also be served.

So, how did the for-profit Seattle-based thrift store chain Savers become involved with the landfill?

More from a landfill spokeswoman:

“The Donation Program is a very unique program and the county took some time and meet with or reached out to various types of organization working in the second-hand clothing and reuse industry over a period of several weeks. Ultimately, we only got one proposal, but it was a well-crafted one and we anticipate the partnership will be beneficial to both parties.”

Residents are also encouraged to check with organizations like ACTS, Habitat Restore, Salvation Army, Goodwill, Project Mend-a-House, or other businesses and charities that may accept donations of larger household items like large furniture items. In addition, there are also several web-based exchange sites such as Craigslist and Freecycle where residents can exchange, or sell reusable items.

Visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling under Recycling/Reuse for more information on the new Donation Drop Spot, or to find more donation, consignment and resale options for those “too good to waste” items that are cleared out during spring cleaning, or any time of the year.