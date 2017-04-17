Manassas City Police seeking information on shooting death of man, 25

From Manassas City Police Department:

At 1:10 a.m. on April 17, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to 9000 block of Centreville Rd for a report of shots fired. Officers located a 25-year-old male victim who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.