News Manassas City Police seeking information on shooting death of man, 25
From Manassas City Police Department:
At 1:10 a.m. on April 17, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to 9000 block of Centreville Rd for a report of shots fired. Officers located a 25-year-old male victim who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
How hospice social workers enhance end-stage quality of life
April 13, 2017
‘Land Use 101’ workshop offers expert advice for homeowners
April 13, 2017
Local businesses learn the ins and outs of eVA and selling to government
April 13, 2017
Don’t miss the Tacketts Mill Spring Fling on Saturday, April 8
April 5, 2017
Activities return to Downtown Manassas in time for spring
April 5, 2017
Children discover themselves at Manassas Park Community Center Summer Camps
April 4, 2017