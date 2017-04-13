Fauquier man suspected of dumping fuel into sewer

From Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office:

Suspicious Person/Illegal Discharge: On, April 12, 2017, dispatch received a call of a suspicious person possibly dumping an unknown material into the sewer at the rear of the 7400 Block of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas. This call matched previous calls and in the area where there had been cases of possible illegal discharges already under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office and Prince William County Police. The ongoing investigation involved repeated discharges of petroleum

The ongoing investigation involved repeated discharges of petroleum products into Prince William County’s Storm Water Management system and retention ponds near the Stream Walk Lane area. This resulted in multiple calls for the Department of Fire and Rescue (DFR) Operations and Hazardous Materials teams to stem the environmental impact.

On Wednesday, April 12, after an extensive cooperative investigation that spanned several months between the Prince William County Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID), the Motor Carrier Division, Patrol, and the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office, a suspect was apprehended and an arrest was made for the illegal dumping on Stream Walk Lane in Manassas.

Arrested on April 12:

Thomas SULLIVAN, 40 years old, of Catlett, Virginia in Fauquier County.

Charged with 4 counts of stemming from illicit dumping, violations of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code, and Environmental

Court Date: May 3, 2017 Bond: Released on $3000 Unsecured Bond. He is also listed as the responsible party for all clean-up and additional environmental mitigation measures.