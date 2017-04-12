Improperly disposed smoking material at fault for apartment complex blaze

From County of Prince William Department of Fire & Rescue:

On Tuesday, April 11th at 4:27 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire located in the 3600 block of Meandering Way in Woodbridge.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed an outside fire that had spread to the exterior entrance of the building. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the fire preventing extension into the apartment complex.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $12,000.

The origin and cause of the fire was an outside fire due to improper disposal of smoking materials and has been determined as accidental.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take precautions when using smoking materials. “Smoking materials are the leading cause of fire deaths and although unintentional, the majority of home smoking-material fires are caused by human error.”