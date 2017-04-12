From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On April 10, 2017, at 10:53 p.m., Sergeant D. Pinzon was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway near George Mason Road when he observed an oncoming vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The patrol car’s radar detection equipment registered the approaching vehicle exceeding 90 MPH.

Sergeant Pinzon made a U-turn, activated his emergency equipment and began to pursue the older model Honda Civic as it increased speed traveling north on U.S. Route 1.

As Sergeant Pinzon began to close the distance on the Honda, the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights. After a short time, the lights on the vehicle were again illuminated, and the driver pulled to the side of the road. Sergeant Pinzon observed the passengers in the Honda taking selfies using the lights of the patrol car as the photo background.

Romel Alejandro Artiga-Guandique, age 19 of Longview Drive in Woodbridge, VA, was charged with Reckless Driving and Headlight/Emergency Light Violation. He was released on a $2500 unsecured bond.