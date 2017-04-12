A new paint job for Okras in Downtown Manassas

The brightest color building in Downtown Manassas is less colorful today.

Okras at the corner of Center and Battle streets is being painted a beige, a far cry from the bright yellow it sported until recently. Inside is Okras Cajun Creole, a nearly 20-year-old restaurant that serves up gumbo and other New Orleans fare.

A restaurant spokeswoman had no comment about the change in paint color.

The building is owned by Center and Battle, LLC which purchased the property in 2007 for $1.5 million.

What do you think about Okra’s new exterior color?