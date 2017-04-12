News A new paint job for Okras in Downtown Manassas
The brightest color building in Downtown Manassas is less colorful today.
Okras at the corner of Center and Battle streets is being painted a beige, a far cry from the bright yellow it sported until recently. Inside is Okras Cajun Creole, a nearly 20-year-old restaurant that serves up gumbo and other New Orleans fare.
A restaurant spokeswoman had no comment about the change in paint color.
The building is owned by Center and Battle, LLC which purchased the property in 2007 for $1.5 million.
What do you think about Okra’s new exterior color?
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Don’t miss the Tacketts Mill Spring Fling on Saturday, April 8
April 5, 2017
Activities return to Downtown Manassas in time for spring
April 5, 2017
Children discover themselves at Manassas Park Community Center Summer Camps
April 4, 2017
Where did the Easter Bunny come from? Egg hunts on April 8th, 15th in Prince William
April 4, 2017
Leadership, success, ‘failure for winners’ all topics at this year’s Prince William Women’s Leadership Conference
March 30, 2017
F&B Concrete relocates headquarters to the city of Manassas
March 30, 2017