WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

73°

Menu
Breaking News: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center

News
A new paint job for Okras in Downtown Manassas

by Potomac Local on April 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm Leave a Comment

The brightest color building in Downtown Manassas is less colorful today. 

Okras at the corner of Center and Battle streets is being painted a beige, a far cry from the bright yellow it sported until recently. Inside is Okras Cajun Creole, a nearly 20-year-old restaurant that serves up gumbo and other New Orleans fare. 

A restaurant spokeswoman had no comment about the change in paint color. 

The building is owned by Center and Battle, LLC which purchased the property in 2007 for $1.5 million.

What do you think about Okra’s new exterior color?

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...