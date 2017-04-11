WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Prince William County to hold a “Conversation with the Chief”

by Potomac Local on April 11, 2017 at 11:35 am Leave a Comment

From Prince William County Police:

Board of County Supervisor Ruth Anderson of the Occoquan District and Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief” on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Old Bridge Elementary School located at 3051 Old Bridge Rd in Lake Ridge starting at 7:00 p.m.

We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the chief, and engage in conversation. Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from community members and residents. This is a great opportunity for the community to get to know their police department better. 

The Police Department plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County in the future.

