For seven years since starting Potomac Local, one of the biggest complaints I heard from our readers and residents of our community is that there is no one single source to read all of the obituaries following the demise of the Potomac News / Manassas Journal Messenger newspapers.

Potomac Local just solved this problem by building a NEW, comprehensive obituaries section that automatically posts obituaries from all funeral homes in Prince William County and Manassas.

Here’s how it works:

— Funeral homes post the obituary to their respective websites

— Potomac Local picks up the obituary from the funeral home website and automatically and publishes the post to PotomacLocal.com

— The post appears in two places on our site:

1. Potomac Local Homepage

2. Potomac Local Obituaries section

— When Potomac Local readers click the obit, the user is taken to the respective funeral home website to read the obit/see the photo/read and sign the guestbook

— There is NO CHARGE to the funeral home or bereaved to have the obit posted by Potomac Local

Before the launch of our new obituaries section, Potomac local accepted submitted obituaries for a small fee.

It’s fair to say that I underestimated the value of featuring complete obituaries to our website.

The stories featured in our obituaries section are important because these are people who contributed to our community, and we should remember each and every one.