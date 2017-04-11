Local police officer and husband arrested for domestic assault

From Prince William County Police:

Domestic Assault & Battery | Police Officer Arrest – On April 8 at 4:03 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8100 block of Erika Drive in Manassas to investigate a domestic assault. The investigation revealed that two known parties were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, both individuals allegedly assaulted one another.

Following the investigation, both parties, who are married, were arrested without further incident. Minor injuries were reported.

Arrested on April 8:

Mark Aaron MORBETO, 42, of the 8100 block of Erika Dr in Manassas

Charged with domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $10,000 unsecured

Stephanie Ann MORBETO, 39, of the 8100 block of Erika Dr in Manassas

Charged with domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $5,000 unsecured



According to Manassas City Police Officials, Lt. Stephanie Morbeto has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation of the incident is conducted.

Mortbeto has been with the police department since 2001.