News Local police officer and husband arrested for domestic assault
From Prince William County Police:
Domestic Assault & Battery | Police Officer Arrest – On April 8 at 4:03 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8100 block of Erika Drive in Manassas to investigate a domestic assault. The investigation revealed that two known parties were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, both individuals allegedly assaulted one another.
Following the investigation, both parties, who are married, were arrested without further incident. Minor injuries were reported.
Arrested on April 8:
Mark Aaron MORBETO, 42, of the 8100 block of Erika Dr in Manassas
Charged with domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $10,000 unsecured
Stephanie Ann MORBETO, 39, of the 8100 block of Erika Dr in Manassas
Charged with domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $5,000 unsecured
According to Manassas City Police Officials, Lt. Morbeto has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs investigation of the incident is conducted.
