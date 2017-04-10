Operation Staying Alive seeks to set state record for CPR training

From the City of Manassas Fire & Rescue:

On May 20, the City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department and Local 4466 are hosting Operation Staying Alive. The City’s Fire & Rescue Department has created this event in an effort teach as many people as possible how to save a life by using hands only CPR. The training only takes 30 minutes and there are 10 time slots to choose from between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Certified CPR instructors will lead each session and also give a preview of the use of an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

With 10 time slots, the City of Manassas Department of Fire and Rescue and Local 44 are hoping to train as many as 1,000 people in one day. This would not only be a state record, but would also give the area 1,000 more people who are ready and willing to step in during a medical event before paramedics arrive.

CPR can keep oxygenated blood flowing to the brain and other vital organs until more definitive medical treatment can restore a normal heartbeat. When the heart stops, the lack of oxygenated blood can cause brain damage in only a few minutes. A person may die within eight to 10 minutes.

“We are asking folks to spend just 30 minutes in a day to learn a lifesaving skill that can last a lifetime,” said City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Chief Rob Clemons. “This is not a full CPR course, but participants will learn a technique that can definitely save a life.”

To sign up for Operation Staying Alive, visit manassascity.org. From 3 to 4p.m. a session will be held for Spanish speakers.