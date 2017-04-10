Iglesia Vida hosts “Spring of Joy” event for local community

Area church, Iglesia VIDA, hosted a community event in Manassas on Saturday April 8th to provide services and information to the Hispanic community. The event, called “Spring of Joy” is an annual event hosted by the congregation. The purpose, according to its organizer Erika Hernandez, is “to attract the local community and create a fountain of information.”

Participating in the “fountain of information” portion of the event were immigration attorneys, health care representatives, the LIBRE Initiative which is offering free English-as-a-second-language (ESL) classes and the Prince William Area Free Clinic.

VIDA is focused on supporting the community in the Manassas area, including a homeless ministry which provides food and temporary shelter as well as multiple youth programs both in the church and in community schools.

“This is a church for the community,” said Hernandez, who is the wife of Pastor Juan Hernandez. VIDA will host a free Latino community festival in September. Iglesia VIDA meets on Saturdays at 7845 Ashton Ave, Manassas, VA.