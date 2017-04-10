News Bristow man hospitalized after plane crash
From Virginia State Police:
At 1:40 p.m. Saturday (April 8, 2017), Virginia State Police were notified of a plane crash that occurred at the Culpeper Regional Airport in Culpeper County. The plane was a 1949 North American T6G, fixed-wing, single-engine, two seater aircraft. The aircraft was attempting to land at the airport when it ran off the side of the runway and overturned.
There were two occupants in the aircraft at the time of the crash, the pilot is identified as Daniel Allen Haug, age 56 of Culpeper, Virginia and passenger as John Reed Reavis Jr., age 74 of Bristow, Virginia. The pilot was transported to Culpeper Hospital and the passenger was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
The Virginia State Police along with and FAA are investigating the incident to determine the causative factors that lead to the crash.
