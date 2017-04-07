Veterans of Foreign War Post 7916 hosted the Vietnam Veteran Recognition Ceremony that honored Veterans who fought in the Vietnam War from the Woodbridge & Occoquan Community.

The honorees are: Marvin Coon, U.S. Army; Major David G. Cotts, U.S. Army; Wayne Dearie, Master Chief Boiler Technician U.S. Navy, Colonel Eugene Detrick, USAF; Harold “Ralph” Holecek, Boiler Technician Second Class U.S. Navy; LTC Mark H. Magnussen, U.S. Army; PFC John C. Prosch, Jr., U.S. Army; Captain Walter Schatz, U.S. Army; Captain Howard J.T. Steers, U.S. Army; Kenneth J. Strafer, U.S. Army and their families for their Vietnam service and sacrifice.

Veterans of Foreign War Post 7916 is a Partner with the U.S. National Vietnam War Commemoration. In Accordance With Public Law 110-181 SEC.598; the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act authorized the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and and recognize our Veterans who served in Vietnam.

Tuesday night, we did however celebrate these humble, patriotic and selfless men, and remember our over 58,000 brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice for their Nation in Vietnam, changing our country for the better…all Vietnam Veterans, and families.

The U.S. Commemorative Partners, such as VFW Post 7916, have inspired multitudes of Americans in towns and cities across the country to thank and honor 1.4 million Vietnam veterans and 1.7 million of their families!