Van slams into Pizza Hut in Lake Ridge

by Potomac Local on April 7, 2017 at 6:05 pm Leave a Comment
Submitted photo

Six people were inside a Pizza Hut when a van crashed through the front window.

No one was injured when a van collided with the pizza delivery depot in Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge about noon Friday.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene about noon, and tell they tell us no one was taken to a hospital.

