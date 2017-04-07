Congregation Ner Shalom is a diverse congregation reaching out to all people and making a conscious effort to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome.

Rabbi Lizz Goldstein is a progressive and welcoming rabbi who relates to all age groups and all faiths. She has been the catalyst for interactive, interfaith and multi-cultural services that are a pure joy to attend. Have small children? Join the congregation for Tot Shabbat, an earlier Friday evening service for tots.

There is something for everyone. The religious school combines an enriching curriculum, small classes, and special programs, such as interfaith discussion groups, Jewish culinary sessions, and yes even a little bit of theatre.

For those that want more, check out Ner Shalom’s Sisterhood, a diverse group of women who provide educational and social programs and participate and contribute to many community programs. Our Youth Group members have fun while making lasting friendships throughout the community. They develop a social awareness as they participate in temple and regional events and activities.

Think of us as your extended family in Prince William County. Come visit us for Shabbat Services at 14010 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge.