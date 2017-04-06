Woodbridge DMV voting office will stay for now

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An elections office serving Woodbridge will remain open to the public, at least for the next year.

Officials at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced it would leave the voter registration office in place inside the DMV Woodbridge Customer Service on Caton Hill Road. The office also serves as an absentee polling place.

Last month, DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb sent a letter to the Prince William County Voter Registrar Michele White threatening to close the office noting the agency was not collecting rent for space, and it could put the space to better use for DMV purposes. An agency spokeswoman said “budget challenges” were the reason why it wanted to recoup the space.

“The previous communication to the Registrar regarding the utilization of space at the DMV customer service center has been rescinded. The space will remain in its current status,” stated DMV spokeswoman Brandy Brubaker in an email.

The state values the office at $2,600 per month. The Prince William County Office of Elections has been using the space rent-free for the past 14 years. One person from the elections office staffs the Woodbridge voting center during regular DMV business hours 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

“I’m pleased that the Governor and Commissioner Holcomb listened to the concerns of the Prince William General Assembly Delegation,” said State Senator Scott Surovell (D-Lorton, Woodbridge, Stafford). “The Department of Motor Vehicle would like to expand the services offered at the Woodbridge DMV and continuing to suffer from a revenue shortfall. I am also urging the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and Prince William County Electoral Board to see if there is a compromise solution so that we do not face another closure.”

The DMV will review its budget again next year, and the Woodbridge voting office could once again be on the chopping block.

The Woodbridge satellite office is one of two voter registrar offices in the county, with the second located near the Prince William County Courthouse inside the doughnut hole carved out of the city of Manassas that is Prince William County land.