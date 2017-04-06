WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

The bluebells are in full bloom

by Mary Davidson on April 6, 2017 at 9:02 am Leave a Comment

The bluebells are in full bloom around the region. 

Here’s a shot of the official Prince William County flower along the banks of Cedar Run in Nokesville. 

The annual Bluebell Festival, and event that attracts naturalists, outdoor lovers, and traditionally focuses on science and the environment, is this Saturday.

