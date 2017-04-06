News The bluebells are in full bloom
The bluebells are in full bloom around the region.
Here’s a shot of the official Prince William County flower along the banks of Cedar Run in Nokesville.
The annual Bluebell Festival, and event that attracts naturalists, outdoor lovers, and traditionally focuses on science and the environment, is this Saturday.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
