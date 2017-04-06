News Suspect named in Gainesville stabbing
From Prince William police:
Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On March 31, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect involved in stabbing that occurred in the 7600 block of Somerset Crossing Dr in Gainesville on March 22. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of this suspect, identified as James Bucky MCCLOUD. Attempts to MCCLOUD have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.
Wanted: [Photo from December 2012]
James Bucky MCCLOUD, 31, of No Fixed Address
Described as a white male, 5’07”, 180lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair
MCCLOUD may be driving a 2004 blue Nissan Altima
Wanted for malicious wounding
Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation [Previously Released] – On March 22 at 9:10PM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing that may have occurred in the 7600 block of Somerset Crossing Dr in Gainesville (20155) sometime earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man of Rapidan, was involved in a verbal altercation with a possible acquaintance in the parking lot of a gas station. During the encounter, the victim was stabbed in the lower body. The parties separated and the victim responded to a hospital in Culpepper for treatment. The victim was eventually flown to another hospital with life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.
