Storms bring hail, tornado warnings, toppled trees

by Potomac Local on April 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm Leave a Comment

There are reports of dime-sized hail falling from the skies this afternoon. 

A hail storm moved across Stafford County about 3:15 p.m. following what appeared to have been clearing skies. An hour earlier, a tornado warning for portions of Prince William, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties in Virginia expired at 2:10 p.m. as a violent thunderstorm moved through the area. 

Afterward, the sun appeared under blue skies. Then clouds rolled in again bringing more thunder and lightening about 3 p.m. The hail storm began to fall shortly thereafter. 

There are also reports of toppled trees in the area and some road closures. 

