Two wanted in connection to homeless camp robbery

by Potomac Local on April 5, 2017 at 2:49 pm Leave a Comment
Salmon, Gianella
Huffman, Lorenzo

Photos: Huffman, Salmon

From Prince William police: 

Armed Robbery – On April 4 at 8:25PM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that occurred in a homeless camp located in the 8000 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) earlier that evening. The victim, a 19-year-old man of Manassas, reported to police that he was in the above area when he was approached by several acquaintances. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted. At one point, one of the suspects displayed a knife then took a cell phone and wallet from the victim. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit identified two of the suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests. The investigation continues.

Wanted:

Lorenzo Trey HUFFMAN, 20, of No Fixed Address [Photo from October 2016]

Described as a white male, 5’09”, 180lbs with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for 1 count of robbery, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of assault by mob, and 2 counts of credit card theft

Gianella Pamela SALMON, 18, of No Fixed Address [Photo from September 2016]

Described as a white female, 5’01”, 170lbs with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for 1 count of robbery, 1 count of abduction, and 2 counts of credit card theft

 

