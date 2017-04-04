Two men robbed, one beaten at separate incidents at their Prince William County homes

From Prince William police:

Armed Robbery – On March 31 at 10:15PM, officers responded to the 15700 block of London Pl in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 23-year-old man of Dumfries, reported to police that he was in his driveway when he was approached from behind by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim in the head with the handgun then demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the victim’s wallet before fled the area on foot. Minor injuries were reported. A police K9 was used to search the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male of an unknown age, 6’00”, 140lbs with a thin build

Last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans

Burglary while Armed – On March 30 at 2:45PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Forestdale Ave in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a home invasion. The investigation revealed that the residents of the home retrieved a package that was left at the front door. A short time later, an unknown man brandishing a handgun opened the door to the residence and demanded the package. The suspect then fled the residence on foot. No injuries were reported and no other property was reported missing. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male of an unknown age with a heavy build wearing all black with a mask and gloves