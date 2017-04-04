News Sewer mains being replaced in mid Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Rehabilitation work is about to begin on a sewer system in the Oak Ridge Estates neighborhood in mid-Prince William County.
The work is scheduled to begin this week.
Here’s more from the Prince William County Service Authority:
Expected to take approximately 10 weeks to finish, the project entails lining sewer mains on Byrne Place, Danny Lane, Dusty Willow Road, Forest Oak Court, Goshen Court, Kahns Road, Mallard Pond Court, Mariposa Drive, Peak Court, Ridgeway Drive, Silent Willow Court and Spring Drive with Cured-In-Place-Pipe. The lining process is done instead of replacing the pipe itself, which is often a much more costly and disruptive measure.
Once completed, the resin-like substance used in the CIPP process hardens and essentially becomes a new pipe inside the existing sewer main. This protects the main from tree root intrusion and corrosion that can occur over long periods of time. CIPP also prevents groundwater infiltration into the sanitary sewer system during rain events, which helps reduce the amount of flow to the wastewater treatment plant.
The average sewer pipe lasts about 40 years, while CIPP can extend that lifespan to 90 years.
