Obituary J. Michael Akins
Michael Akins,(MSGT, USA, Ret.) age 71, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on April 2, 2017. Beloved husband of 49 years to Marie Akins. Loving father of Sabrina Akins, and Cheyanne Akins-Dixon. Cherished grandfather of Jeremy Knudson, Amber Knudson, and Kian Becker.
Michael proudly served our country for over 34 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army. He served in both the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Michael later worked in the computer field as an engineer. He rode motorcycles for over 30 years, and rode with the Patriot Guard and Rolling Thunder. He was very proud of being a member of Toastmasters (ATM-S, CL).
Donations can be made in his name (Mike Akins) to: Alzheimer's Association, in Fredericksburg.
