News Counselor tips police to sex assault in 2010
From Prince William police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On January 12, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Haymarket (20169) sometime in 2010. The investigation revealed that the victim, then a 10-year-old female juvenile, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim recently disclosed the incident to a counselor who contacted police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested on April 1 without incident.
Arrested on April 1:
Brian David LUTTRELL, 48, of the 2714 Burrland Ln in The Plains
Charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery and 1 count of indecent liberties with a minor
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
