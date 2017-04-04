Cop bitten, man charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer

From Prince Willaim police:

Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On March 4 at 11:30PM, an officer responded to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to transport the accused to an area facility for a mental health evaluation. While being placed in the backseat of a police cruiser, the accused became agitated and bit an officer in the hand. The accused was eventually secured without further incident. Serious injuries were reported to the officer’s hand. Following the investigation, the accused was charged and subsequently arrested on March 31.

Arrested on March 31:

Stephen Charles MCQUEEN, 29, of 12669 Dulcinea Pl in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding of a LEO

Court Date: May 3, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond