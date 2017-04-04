Obituary Adam Charles Amberger
Adam Amberger passed away at home on Thursday, March 30, 2017. He is proceeded in his death by his grandparents; Jeanne Cochran, Carlton Cochran & Charles Amberger.
He leaves behind his parents; Lynne Amberger & Michael Amberger; grandmother; Virginia Amberger Finnell, aunt; Marcia Luley, uncles; David Amberger & Steven Amberger, cousins; Chris Luley, Mike Luley, Melissa Heckle and other relatives.
A Remembrance of Life will be held at Old Bridge United Methodist Church in Woodbridge on Friday, April 7th at 11:00 a.m.
