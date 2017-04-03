John David Carstens, 49, of Lake Ridge, VA passed away peacefully from complications due to a sudden brain stem bleed at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on March 29, 2017. He was born in 1967 in Cheverly, MD, to the late John Thomas Carstens and Jean Frances Bussan Carstens. John is a lifetime native D.C. metropolitan area resident and grew up in College Park, MD, as the oldest of 4 children.

John married the love of his life, Jennifer Britt Carstens, in 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer and his daughter, Katie Carstens from Woodbridge, VA; his two sisters, Lori Carstens (Joseph Huntington); Sondra Stegemann (Joseph) and his brother, Sean Carstens, all from Maryland. He is also preceded in death by his nephews, Jonathan Carstens, (Asuka Shavers), Leo Huntington, and by his nieces Emily Huntington and Ashley Stegemann, (all Maryland natives); by his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Linda Britt, from Fredericksburg, VA; his sister-in-law, Stephanie McLaughlin, (Joseph); his nephew, Andrew, and nieces, Rachel, Ellen, and Mikayla of Pittsburgh, PA.

His wife remembers him as a dedicated family man with a terrific sense of humor, who was gentle, patient, joyful, kind, and grateful every day of his life. His hobbies included reading American history, backyard bird watching and nature appreciation, supporting his daughter’s interests and talents, gardening and being able to nurture any plant or flower back to beauty. His daughter remembers him as nurturing, loving, happy, goofy, kind, and generous with his time. He was often seen either tending to his garden or driving his daughter’s friend’s around town. He had the uncanny ability to make people laugh even in the most stressful situations. He instilled in his daughter the importance of being of happy, appreciating life, giving back, and working hard to pursue goals without giving up.

John graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park and majored in Government and Politics. After moving to Northern Virginia, he served the majority of his career as a civil servant for the U.S. Federal Government.

John most recently worked as a civilian for the Department of Defense as an image analyst for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA). John received several awards for his dedicated service to keeping America safe. One such award, included the McCone Award, named for the CIA Director who established the Directorate of Science and Technology in 1963. John continually remained mission-focused to provide tireless team support using innovative methods.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 from 7-9pm. A life celebration service will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 12351 All Saints Place, Lake Ridge VA 22192 at 11:00am on Friday, April 7th, 2017 officiated by Pastor Scott Zimmerer.

“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know one life has breathed easier because you lived; this is to have succeeded.” -Ralph Waldo Emerson