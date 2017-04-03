News Deputies seeking assistance in apprehending construction site thieves
Over the past several weeks the number of larcenies from residential construction sites within the County has increased. Unsecured building materials are usually the target of quick-moving thieves. These incidents are most often taking place during the night.
The public is asked to be aware of any residential construction sites in your neighborhood. If you observe any activity at those locations, after standard construction hours, immediately alert the Sheriff’s office by dialing 9-1-1.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds you NOT to approach the construction site. Quickly contact our Emergency Communication Center with the location and a description of what you observe. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
