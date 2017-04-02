Squirrel knocks out power in Manassas

A squirrel knocked out power to 20,000 customers in Manassas on Sunday night.

The outage lasted for about 20 minutes before crews restored power. There were reports of homes darkened and street non-functioning street lights along Liberia Avenue.

There were reports of homes darkened and street non-functioning street lights along Liberia Avenue.

Manassas provides electricity to homes and businesses inside its city limits across 205 miles of power lines.