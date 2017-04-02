WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

51°

Menu

News
Squirrel knocks out power in Manassas

by Potomac Local on April 2, 2017 at 8:20 pm Leave a Comment

A squirrel knocked out power to 20,000 customers in Manassas on Sunday night.

The outage lasted for about 20 minutes before crews restored power. There were reports of homes darkened and street non-functioning street lights along Liberia Avenue. 

There were reports of homes darkened and street non-functioning street lights along Liberia Avenue. 

Manassas provides electricity to homes and businesses inside its city limits across 205 miles of power lines.

 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...