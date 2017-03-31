Twelve grams of heroin seized during traffic stop

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On March 28, 2017, at 1:22 p.m., Deputy J.R. Scott was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 when he observed a gray Toyota Tundra maneuvering quickly between three lanes of heavy traffic. The driver of the Toyota was traveling at a high rate of speed and neglected to use his turn signal while changing lanes.

Deputy Scott initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Stephen Carter. Mr. Carter was extremely anxious and visibly shaking as Deputy Scott began to ask him about his driving behavior. Based upon this suspicious behavior Deputy Scott requested assistance from Deputy S.T. Myers and his K-9 partner, “Khaos”. K-9 “Khaos” positively alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics.

Upon searching the vehicle, Deputy Scott and other members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Problems Unit recovered over twelve grams of heroin, a digital scale and other paraphernalia.

Stephen Don Carter, age 43 of The Vance Way in Stafford, VA, was taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held with no bond.