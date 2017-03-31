Stafford County host Spring shredding event and rabies clinic

From a Stafford County Spokesperson:

Two Stafford County public service events will run concurrently on Saturday, April 8th. The Spring Shredding Event sponsored by Stafford County Crime Solvers will be held from 8:00 AM – Noon at the Humphrey Building (Public Safety Facility) located at 1225 Courthouse Road. A Rabies Clinic will also be held in the parking lot of the Gordon Government Center located at 1300 Courthouse Road. The clinic will begin at 8:30 AM and continue until noon.

Shredding Event – The event is sponsored by Stafford County Crime Solvers. This easy and convenient drive-thru event is the perfect way to destroy sensitive documents, old bank statements, tax records, etc. A contribution of $5 per box will benefit the good work that Stafford County Crime Solvers in our community.

Rabies Clinic – The clinic is sponsored by the Stafford County Animal Shelter. Two veterinarians who practice locally will donate their time to dispense the rabies vaccines. Dr. Hurley with White Oak Animal Hospital and Dr. Kennedy with Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital will be “on-call” in the Government Center parking lot all morning.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended as there are a limited number of vaccines. Register online thru Monday, April 3, at 4:00 PM at StaffordCountyVA.gov/rabiesclinic. After that time, register in person at the Stafford County Treasurer’s Office in the Gordon Government Center. The cost is $7 per vaccine. On the day of the rabies clinic bring a copy of your pet’s shot record. Without that record, your pet can only receive a one-year vaccine.

For more information call (540) 658-7387 (Call T-Fri 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)