Richard Leland Hendershot

Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, called Richard L. Hendershot peacefully home on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. He was born July 25, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, and has been a long-time resident of Manassas, Virginia. Richard “Rick” graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1971, and later graduated from Liberty University. He became an ordained minister and a Certified Public Accountant, opening his firm in 1995.

Rick is survived by his devoted and loving wife Serena Hendershot (Warrenton, VA). He was preceded in death by Elizabeth, with whom he had one son. He leaves behind their son James Hendershot (Stanley VA), his daughter-in-law Robin, and three grandchildren, Collin, Evan, and Logan and his three stepchildren, Morgan, Lauren, and Alex Curtis (FL).

Richard is the only son of Lewis (Warrenton VA) and Rosie Hendershot (deceased). Loving brother of Holly Hall (Gainesville, VA) and her husband Bob Hall, and Cindy Pullen (Winchester, VA). Uncle to Michael Deese, (Manassas, VA) and Joseph Pullen, (Winchester, VA). Great Uncle to Victoria, Brendan, and Julianna Deese (Manassas, VA), and Cherish Pullen (Winchester, VA).

His family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 Sunday, April 2nd, and celebrate his life Monday, April 3rd, 10:00 a.m. with Pastors Dan Rogers, Danny Thomas, and Karl Kakadelis officiating

.

In lieu of flowers, the family is recommending a charitable contribution, in the name of Rick Hendershot, to Concerned Christians For America, 7525 Presidential Lane, Manassas, VA, 20109.