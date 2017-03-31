Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz, age 92, of Woodbridge, VA passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on April 16, 1924 in Piura, Peru the daughter of the late Jose Mercedes Renteria Correa and Rosa Julia Seminario. She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Banor Ruiz. She was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Woodbridge.

Survivors include her children, Hecda Cuadros, Vanor Arturo Ruiz, Luis E. Ruiz, Lilian V. Ruiz, Gilma Molina; two sisters, Raquel Renteria and Lilly Renteria; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-9:00PM Friday, March 31, 2017 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA where services will be held at 9:00AM Saturday, April 1, 2017 with Deacon Rafael Goldsmith officiating. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park.