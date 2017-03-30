Virginia Bluebell Festival set for April 9

Please join us to welcome spring and view the spectacular display of Virginia Bluebells that carpet the floodplain along Cedar Run for nearly a mile. This is also a wonderful opportunity to learn more about Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area and meet local environmental organizations and people who are working to improve our community.

A series of naturalist-led tours will follow an easy one-mile walk through the floodplain. Each tour has a special focus, although leaders cover all interesting sights. Local organizations will share displays and activities for children of all ages. Check online at pwconserve.org for the tour schedule and list of participating organizations.

A bake sale and a hand-painted rain barrel raffle to benefit stewardship projects at Merrimac Farm round out the event. Concessions and food will be available for purchase. Bring binoculars, cameras, and the kids, and come out to join us for a day of fun!

Free of charge. Sponsored by VA Dept. of Game & Inland Fisheries and Prince William Conservation Alliance with support from Marine Corps Base Quantico.

For more information, check online at pwconserve.org or contact Prince William Conservation Alliance at 703.499.4954, alliance@pwconserve.org, pwconserve.org