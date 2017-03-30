Steven Jeffrey Rein, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at his home in Manassas, VA.

He was born on September 16, 1965 San Raphel, CA to Robert Joseph Rein and Mary Ellen (Bollinger) Rein. Mr. Rein was a hard worker and Expert Electrician working at Dominion Water and owner of Absolute Electronic Services. He enjoyed scuba diving, golfing and skiing. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Survivors include his father: Robert Joseph Rein and wife Karin of Stephen City, VA; mother: Mary Ellen Rein of Warrenton, VA; wife: Luong Pham Rein of Houston, TX, one son: James Rein of Houston, TX; one sister: Chandra Rein of Stephen City, VA; two step-daughters: Jade Rein and husband Cuong Tran of Alexandria, VA and Jessie Huynh of Springfield, VA.

A Christian Service will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA at 2:00 PM followed by a Buddhist Service at 2:30 PM.

Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com