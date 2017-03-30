Women from across Northern Virginia are making plans to attend the Prince William Women’s Leadership Conference: The Art of Being a Successful Woman.

Now in its 6th year, the conference is the culmination of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s annual Women’s Leadership Series. The Art of Being a Successful Woman will be held at the Regional Center for Workforce Education and Training (2645 College Drive; Woodbridge, VA 22191) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conference is sponsored by BION, Inc. Registration for the conference is available online at PWChamber.org along with expanded event details.

Dr. Beth Cabrera, Author & Senior Scholar at the George Mason Center for the Advancement of Well-Being will be the conference Keynote speaking on the premises outlined in her book Beyond Happy: Women, Work, and Well-Being. As a writer, researcher, and speaker, she helps individuals achieve greater success and well-being. Her leadership development programs focus on strengths, purpose, mindfulness, and workplace well-being. In 2009, she founded Cabrera Insights to help individuals and leaders apply principles of positive psychology for enhanced engagement and performance.

The theme of this year’s conference centers around the pressures women face (both internal and external) in order to be considered a “success.” Breakout session speakers will drive home the idea that success is a work in progress, much like creating a work of art. And like art, success is also subjective. The event website paints a picture of a woman who has it all together and finishes by saying, “Whew! Sounds like a lot of work! It’s time you learned that any great work of art is created in layers: built little by little into something beautifully, interestingly comprised of both intentionality and happy mistakes!”

Breakout sessions include:

–Shaping Your Future, taught by Kathy Strauss, Creative Director at Imagewerks & Lori Muhlstein, CEO at Lorim Resources

–The Art of Being a Visionary Leader, taught by Nicole Chamblin, Chief Visionary at Visions Productivity Solutions

–Sales is Not a 4 Letter Word, taught by Rebecca Vaughan-King, President at Imagine, Inc.

–Empowering Women to Achieve Success, taught by Dr. Sabrina Brandon Ricks, President at SBR Workplace Consultations

–Failure is for Winners: Why Failing Right is the Key to Success, taught by Rebecca Barnes, Founder & Publisher of Prince William Living Magazine

–Savvy Women: Smart Investors Take Charge of Their Financial Future, taught by Emily Dupree, Regional Director of MFS Investment –Management

For the full agenda, visit PWChamber.org. Says past attendee Ramunda Young with Northern Virginia Community College, ““The quality and quantity of dynamic women present offered wonderful opportunities to connect and build relationships.”

Women from all walks of life are invited to join the women of the Prince William Chamber of for a day of powerful presentations and inspirational workshops, at the Prince William Women’s Leadership Conference: The Art of Being a Successful Woman. For more information call 571-765-1876 or email ashort@pwchamber.org.

Sponsors for The Art of Being a Successful Woman are: Novant Health UVA Health System, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, NOVEC, Prince William Living and the Prince William/Gainesville Times.